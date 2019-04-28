Over 15m passengers through Dubai in Q1 2019

By WAM

A total of 15,350,000 travellers passed through points of entry and exit in Dubai in the first quarter of 2019, according to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affair, GDRFA, Dubai.

Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director-General of the GDRFA, stated that 13,598,749 passengers travelled by air, 1,371,251 on land and 380,000 by sea.

Some 1,940,660 passengers used 122 smart gates in Dubai airports, he said.

He added that Q1 results indicated the continuing growth in passenger traffic and improvement in the delivery of world-class services.