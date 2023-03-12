Over 250,000 calls received: GDRFA’s "Video Call" ...

By E247

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has announced the results of the "Video Call" service's first phase, which was launched on January 11.

The service has received an overwhelming response with over 250,000 calls, and it has proven to be highly effective in addressing various types of requests related to financial services procedures, golden visas, humanitarian cases, legal advice, establishment services,naturalization matters, real estate investor procedures, entry permits, investigations,properties investors , residents and citizenship.

Brigadier General Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Sector, highlighted the benefits of the "Video Call" service, stating that it enables individuals to complete transactions and submit documents remotely. This is made possible through visual, direct, and interactive communication with the responsible employee, eliminating the need to visit in person.

Ibrahim added that this innovative service offers all types of customers the convenience of completing their requests from the comfort of their homes or offices. The service guarantees high efficiency while minimizing effort and time through direct visual communication with the employee in charge of updating data or providing any necessary information.

He noted that a significant portion of the incoming calls were inquiries, adding that the video call service is primarily designed for completing transaction procedures, while customers can receive answers to their inquiries by contacting the Amer call center at the toll-free number 8005111, which operates 24/7.

