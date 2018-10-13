Over 4,000 marriage contracts conducted in Abu Dhabi from January to September 2018

By Wam

A total of 4,100 marriage contracts were executed in the emirate of Abu Dhabi from January to the end of September, according to figures released by the Abu Dhabi Judiciary Department, ADJD.

''Some 1,743 marriage contracts were concluded inside the ADJD headquarters while the remaining 2,357 were executed outside the ADJD building by marriage officers,'' the statistics revealed.

The ADJD employs 40 marriage officers to conduct contracts in the ten Marriage Contracts Sections across the ADJD branches in the emirate.

The ADJD harnesses advanced technology by creating a special marriage officers app to streamline and fast-track the issuance and registration of marriage contracts.