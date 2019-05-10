Over 450,000 drivers get 25% discount on traffic fines: Dubai Police

By Wam

Some 457,154 drivers benefitted from the "Traffic Fines Settlement Initiative" launched on 7th February, 2019, by the Dubai Police General Command, for not breaking the traffic law and received discounts of up to 25 percent on their fines, totalling 1,260,046, in return.

Dubai Police said the discount is being offered to reduce the financial burden on motorists and also encourage them to adhere to traffic regulations.

The initiative, which is now in its second quarter, offers discounts of up to 50 percent, providing that affected driver does not commit any traffic violations during that remaining period of the quarter, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operation, Dubai Police, revealed and added that promoting a culture of traffic safety in the community will help achieve the strategic goals of the country’s traffic and patrol departments, to reduce traffic accidents and resulting deaths.

He made this statement during a press conference organised today by the Security Media Department announcing the first quarter results of the initiative, in the presence of Brig. Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of Traffic Department, and several officers and media representatives.

Maj. Gen. Al Zafeen praised the initiative’s results, which reflects the willingness of drivers to follow traffic laws and respect the road while pointing out that the initiative has several social, traffic, security and humanitarian goals, such as maintaining road security and safety and reducing the financial burdens on traffic violators.

Brigadier Al Mazrouei said that the results highlighted a decline in traffic accidents that resulted in injuries and deaths from 1st February to 1st May compared to last year. Dubai registered 43,947 accidents during the initiative’s first quarter while the number of traffic accidents during the same period last year amounted to 48,247, and the total number of deaths amounted to 20, compared to 29 in 2018, and the vehicles seized decreased by 19 percent, he added.

To mark the Year of Tolerance, Dubai Police launched in February the one-year incentive and safety scheme to reward safe driving and to encourage people to watch their speed and take extra care when behind the wheel.

The initiative, which was launched at the start of the Year of Tolerance, will give drivers a 100 percent discount on fines providing that they do not commit any traffic violations over the next 12 months, or 75 percent over the next nine months, 50 percent over the next six months, and 25 percent over the next three months.