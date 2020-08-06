Over 5 million people used UAE Government official portal in H1 2020

By WAM

The official portal of the UAE government (U.AE) has seen a steady increase in the number of its visitors, achieving an upward growth of 50 percent in the first half of the year to 5.5 million, according to UAE Government Portal User Analysis released by the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector, TRA.

Figures showed that the portal has been visited nearly eight million times, with more than 12.5 million page views.

The portal provides information and services of interest to citizens, residents, visitors and investors, and serves as the first reference for government information on the Internet. Portal visitors come to check government developments, laws, policies, services and trends.

Salem Al Housani, Acting Deputy Director-General of the Information and mGovernment Sector, and Chairman of the Online Service Index Team, said, "The portal is the forefront of government online presence, and is a common platform for government entities in general, and a manifestation of team spirit between the TRA and those entities. In the executive team, we have a sub-team on portal content and digital engagement, where the portal and its components are an important part of digital government development standards, according to the UN survey issued every two years in this regard."

Al Housani noted that the official portal of the UAE government has become the one stop shop for anyone seeking information about the UAE in any field. "The portal is the UAE government's online presence, which is in line with the directives of the wise leadership towards establishing UAE leadership and contributing to the happiness of government customers. The portal includes broad information relevant to service seekers, in addition to government policies, decisions and projects, as well as links to government and eServices. The portal also embodies the principle of positive interaction between the government and the public through multiple communication channels that contribute to improving the content and functions of the portal," he said.

In recent months, the portal ranking on the search engines has jumped to the top results for many of the keywords used by users in their search for information and services provided by the UAE government. For people outside the UAE, the portal is the first stop for anyone interested in coming to the UAE for tourism, work or investment.

The portal consists of four main sections, including the Information and Services section, an information section about the UAE, the eParticipation Section and the media section.

The information and Services section addresses many topics such as employment, investment, tourism, infrastructure and visa, as well as a complete list of all government services in the UAE. The second section covers the history of the UAE in various eras, in addition to plans and strategies of shaping the future and achieving comprehensive development. This section also covers the UAE efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development goals set by the United Nations. In the eParticipation section, numerous channels of communication with the UAE government are available, including counselling and instant chat platforms, etc.

Recently, the portal has witnessed much effort to enrich its contents, in light of the emerging exceptional circumstances, as more than 40 new portal pages have been added to cover the initiatives and precautionary measures enacted by the government to address this exceptional circumstance. This page has covered detailed information about government efforts during the exceptional circumstance to ensure safety of UAE citizens and residents and continuity of government services, business, education, and other vital sectors. More than 750,000 users have visited this page since its launch in late March 2020. A new page has also been added for digital government services available around the clock to facilitate conducting of remote transactions so as to ensure customer safety. More than 750K users have visited this page.

The official portal of the UAE Government was launched on 24th May 2011 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to act as a single window for online information and services provided by federal and local UAE entities to individuals, visitors and business owners.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.