Over 500 school students visit Founder’s Memorial during first week of opening

Since opening to the public one week ago on Sunday, 22nd April 2018, The Founder’s Memorial, a permanent national tribute commemorating the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has welcomed more than 500 school students from over 10 educational institutions to learn more about the UAE’s founding father.

The Founder’s Memorial offers educational tours for schools and universities, led by its knowledgeable Emirati Cultural Tour Guides. Beginning at the Welcome Centre, where a state-of-the-art multimedia experience explores Sheikh Zayed as a man and a leader, the 30-minute guided tours through the space are tailored to different age groups and varying levels of familiarity with UAE history. The Welcome Centre also features multimedia presentations exploring Sheikh Zayed’s life and values. Visitors can also learn more about the late Sheikh Zayed through art, nature, words, and stories that the memorial offers.

"One of our most important duties within our overall mandate to commemorate the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is to educate future generations, as that is the main objective of the memorial. Through a series of personal encounters with his character, The Founder’s Memorial offers young people of all ages a wonderful opportunity to feel more closely connected to our late leader. We warmly welcome schools and universities to the memorial during the first week, where they can expect an insightful experience that will inspire our younger generations to embrace the values of our nation’s founding father," said Dr Yousef Al Obaidli, Director General of The Founder’s Memorial.

Celebrating his visionary leadership and vast influence on his country and the wider world, The Founder’s Memorial, which is an entity of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, invites visitors to embark on a journey of discovery into the life and legacy of the UAE’s founding father. Situated on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the site encompasses 3.3 hectares of beautifully landscaped space, which is free to access and open to the public daily from 9am to 10pm. Guided tours led by Emirati Cultural Tour Guides are available in both English and Arabic. Schools, universities and other institutions can request a group booking online at founders memorial website.