Over 53,000 beneficiaries from ERC aid in Umm Al Qaiwain in 2019

More than 53,000 people have benefitted from the charitable and humanitarian programmes carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent branch in Umm Al Qaiwain, in 2019, valued at over AED5.8 million.

The assistance included humanitarian, medical and specialist programmes to support people of determination, in addition to sacrificial meat, iftar project and several other charitable initiatives.

Nasser Yousuf bin Hudaibah, Director of the ERC Branch in Umm Al Qaiwain, said that supporting the underprivileged is a priority which is gleaned from the UAE's charitable approach aimed at backing the needy people worldwide.

"We will continue our tireless efforts in loyalty to our great country and wise leadership," he added.

