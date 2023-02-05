Overstaying residents must apply 2 months prior to visa expiry to enter UAE after 6 months

By GT

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced updates to apply for an entry permit to the UAE, for those who stayed abroad for more than 6 months. “The applicant’s residence visa should be valid for at least 60 days from the date of application, so as to be eligible to apply for the service,” the ICP said.

It also explained that applying for approval to enter the country must be done from outside the country, noting that applicant must enter the country within 30 days from the date of approval of the request. He/she must provide the reason that justifies his/her staying abroad for more than 180 days. In addition, Dhs100 fine will be imposed for each 30 days or less spent abroad after 180 days.

ICP also said that the new service applies to all residence visas approved within its system. The service allows reactivation of the residence visa, so that resident can enter the country with the same visa following the approval of the ICP. Applicants can apply for the permit through its smart services system, UAEICP application, happiness customer services, and the accredited typing centers for fee of Dhs150. Earlier, the ICP announced a new service tailored for the residents who stayed abroad for more than 180 days.

The new service enables residents to have their residence visas reactivated and to enter the country with the same residence visas, subject to the ICP’s approval. Applying for an entry permit for those who stayed outside the country for more than 6 months requires each one of them to submit copies of his/her Emirates ID and passport and to attach the reason for the delay in returning to the country during that period. This service appears only abroad for the residents who stayed abroad for 6 months.

The ICP has outlined some exceptions that allow a resident to stay outside the UAE for more than 6 months and still enable him to maintain the validity of his/her residence visa in the country. These include a foreign wife sponsored by her Emirati husband and a resident who works for a government entity and his companion, who the entity sent abroad for medical treatment, in which case a medical report approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or other approved health authorities must be submitted.

They also include the domestic workers accompanying a student who went to study abroad or a person who went for medical treatment abroad as well as the domestic workers accompanying members of diplomatic and consular missions who represent the UAE abroad together with the employees of these missions who hold residence visas in the UAE.

