Pakistan thanks UAE for contributing to easing tension with India

By Wam

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi has commended the UAE's "efficient and valuable" contribution to easing tension between his country and India following the recent Pulwama attack in the Indian-administered Kashmir.

In remarks after his participation in the National Conference on Pakistan-China Economic Cooperation in Islamabad yesterday, Qureshi said the UAE is supporting the principle of dialogue, and considers it a necessity to address all outstanding issues with the ultimate goal of establishing peace and ensuring calmness in the region.

The Foreign Minister said the government of his country has adopted other peace initiatives after the release of the Indian pilot downed by the Pakistan Air Force, including the return of the Pakistani Ambassador to India.

Pakistan also intends to send a delegation shortly to India to discuss the Kartarpur Corridor between the two countries, he added.