Partners of World Government Summit affirm its important role as unique platform for building better future for humanity

The partners of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, affirmed that the summit has become a unique platform for building a better future for humanity.

They stressed its importance in bringing together leaders, officials from governments and international organisations to exchange experiences and share their knowledge on the most important topics and challenges.

This came during their participation in the WGS press conference, held in the Museum of the Future, Dubai, to review the recent updates of the summit which will be held from 13th to 15th February 2023.



The WGS brings together a number of prominent national and international partners who share its visions and goals, and actively contribute to its success. This includes: Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, as the lead partner; Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), as the intelligent mobility partner; Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), as the sustainable energy partner; COP 28 and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) as strategic partners; Dubai Municipality, the smart city partner; Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Masdar, as key partners; Emirates Group, as the official carrier; Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the research and innovation partner; Emirates Transport, the supporting partner; and Al Tayer Motors, as the exclusive car partner.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), affirmed the global position of the World Government Summit as an international platform for government leaders, politicians and decision-makers to discuss visions and ideas and share best practices to enhance the role of governments in shaping the future.

He said: “Today, the world is witnessing many challenges in different fields, which requires immediate action and unified efforts to innovate solutions that guarantees a better future for societies.”

He stressed that sustainability and urban planning are among the most important solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said that this edition of the WGS has a special significance as it comes during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, where the UAE will host COP 28.

He added: “This reflects the vision of the wise leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to contributing to global efforts to combat climate change as well as the UAE efforts in sustainability.”

He revealed that during the summit, DEWA will share what it offers to COP 28 as well as the various clean and renewable energy projects it implements continuously, as part of the transition towards clean energy to reach net-zero by 2050.

Dawood Abdul Rahman Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality said: “One of the main themes of the World Government Summit 2023 is the sustainability of cities, which highlights the importance of providing resources towards rapid urbanisation. This aligns with the plans of Dubai Municipality in designing smart cities based on a human-centred approach, and environment friendly building through the 3D printing technology.”

He pointed out that Dubai Municipality adopts best practices and work mechanisms in all its initiatives and future projects, and that the World Government Summit represents a great opportunity to learn about the most prominent international experiences and global practices.



Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said: “Based on TDRA’s strategic role, we are concerned with shaping the future and employing emerging digital technologies to build a comprehensive and integrated digital life.”

He added: “We are looking forward to participating in the World Government Summit, which provides an opportunity to exchange experiences with the world. The UAE has a leading position in government development, and it has benefitted from the communications and information technology sector to achieve digital transformation and ensure the quality of life in the society.”

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), said that the summit continues its prominent role as a global platform for shaping the future of governments and finding innovative solutions to meet development, economic and social challenges.

Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of the summit in strengthening communication and cooperation between the public and private sectors.

He pointed out that the summit is an added value to the ADFD, as it has contributed to strengthening the Fund’s cooperation with global partners from international financing institutions.



Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General & Special Representative of COP28 UAE said: “In line with the UAE’s leadership vision to invest in future generations, what we’re seeing at the World Government Summit, and in the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, is that the whole of UAE society is joining together to drive forward the UAE’s mission as hosts of UN Climate Conference COP28 this year. People from all sections of society, from young students to business leaders, and scientists.”



Al Suwaidi added: “With COP28 UAE scheduled to hold the first ever Global Stocktake, this is perhaps the greatest political opportunity of the decade to assess the gaps and come together as one world to accelerate our collective progress in climate action.”

The ninth edition of the World Government Summit will discuss through more than 110 interactive sessions and dialogues, a number of topics and main themes, including the current and future global challenges, improving government performance, and harnessing technology and innovation to meet the challenges facing humanity.

