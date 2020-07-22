‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initiative launched

By WAM

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has launched ‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ initiative in order to take full advantage of the current proliferation of remote communication and video conferencing applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, which has been rolled out for Abu Dhabi Government entities, gives users the ability to customise their communication with background images of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic locations and scenery. The pictures are free to download and the range of destination images highlights Abu Dhabi’s attractions and experiences, including stunning skylines, sunset scenes and sea views, global landmarks like Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Ain Oasis, as well as activities showcasing the city’s vibrant cultural life.

"Launching an imaginative initiative such as this one means that promoting and supporting Abu Dhabi can be going on – quite literally – in the background of every online interaction," said Saeed Al Fazari, Acting Executive Director, Business Support Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi. "The images showcase the incredible diversity of our emirate, and will bring both a sense of solidarity with our homeland and also a commitment to showing the beauty of our emirate to the world – whether we are conducting a webinar, an online conference call, or simply a chat between colleagues. We invite our stakeholders to use these backdrop images, which we hope will prove to be very popular."

