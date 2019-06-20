Places of worship in Abu Dhabi to be licensed

By Wam

The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, has announced that it is working on establishing a legal framework regulating all places of worship in Abu Dhabi and issuing licences for them without prejudice to the UAE's customs and traditions.

During a media briefing yesterday, the Department stated that it is now in the process of licencing 19 places of worship in Abu Dhabi. Most of these religious institutions have existed for over 30 years.

Sultan Al Dhaheri, the Department’s Executive Director of Community Participation, said that the Department of Community Development - based on Law No.12 of 2018 pertaining to its establishment and Resolution No. 61 of 2019 on the Executive Regulations for Organising Places of Worship in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi - is the competent authority responsible for licencing of places of worship.

Al Dhaheri also noted that if any public or private entities want to establish new places of worship or set up related services, they should contact the Department.

He concluded by saying that the UAE has invested in providing places of worship to people of all religions, which in turn, plays a vital role in promoting the bonds of love and coexistence among the different segments of society.