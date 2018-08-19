Plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during Eid holiday

By Wam

The Events Security Committee at Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police has chalked out a plan for the traffic movement, and road security of the public celebrating Eid Al Adha holiday.

Brigadier Expert Khalil Obaid Al Bishri, Acting Director of the General Department of Organization Protective Security and Emergency cum deputy Head of Events Security Committee, said, "The Committee has completed preparations and is all set for the advent of Eid Al Adha holiday. It has held a series of coordinative meetings with the concerned entities and set up a joint security committee for addressing the respective fields and ensuring the security of tourist areas, malls and traffic flow during Eid celebrations.

"Much emphasis was placed on ensuring a smooth traffic flow on traffic hotspots such as the Airport Street, tourist destinations and malls. Dubai Police road patrols will be intensified to ease the traffic movement and fend off any potential traffic issues that might crop up due to the intense vehicular traffic in those areas," he added.

Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic & Roads Agency, and Head of Traffic Movement Management during Annual Events Team, said, "RTA has developed the traffic and operational plans as well as mass transit services needed to serve road users. The team aims to avail smooth access to public or private transport services safely and smoothly during Eid Al Adha holiday."

"The plan covers Burj Khalifa District through directing traffic from and to the District in several directions, be it from Oud Metha via Al Asayel St, Zabeel Bridges via the Happiness St, or the internal roads of the Business Bay providing access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road thus easing pressure on the Financial Center St. To ensure smooth traffic flow, the traffic signals on the Financial Center St. and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be managed during peak times. Two other parking lots at Al Wasl Club and Jafiliya will be ready to accommodate surplus vehicles in case the parking slots of Dubai Mall are full. Buses will be ready to shuttle riders between Dubai Mall and the alternative parking," added Maitha.

Metro and Tram Timings "Dubai Metro working hours during Eid Al Adha holiday will be as follows: The Red Line will operate From Tuesday 21 August to Thursday 23 August from 5.00 am to 2.00 am (of the following day), and on Friday 24 August, from 10.00 am to 2.00 am (of the following day). The Green Line will operate From Tuesday 21 August to Thursday 23 August from 5.30 am to 2.00 am (of the following day), and on Friday 24 August, from 10.00 am to 2.00 am (of the following day). The service frequency (headway) will range from 3 to 8 minutes, depending on the peak time, and the Express Metro Service will be operational as usual," she explained.

The Tram will operate from 6.00 am to 1.00 am (of the following day) from Tuesday 21st August to 23rd Thursday. On Friday, it will operate from 9.00 am to 1.00 am (of the following day).

"The procedures in place for the bus and taxi services ensure the deployment of the maximum possible number of vehicles at the pick-up and drop-off points of Dubai Mall. They also encompass the deployment of additional taxis during peak hours and at the alternative parking lots. Shuttle buses will be provided between the parking lots and Burj Khalifa. A total of 14 directional signs will be in place to guide the public to the alternative parking lots. Should the demand for taxis in Dubai Mall rise, buses will be deployed to lift riders from Dubai Mall to Deira City Center and Burjuman metro stations," concluded Eng. Maitha.