Plans to celebrate International Day of Yoga underway in Dubai

By Wam

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, met Vipul, the Consul-General of India in Dubai, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of DSC, to discuss the preparations for celebrating the International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2019.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the main event would be organised on the evening of 21st June, at Zabeel Park and all government entities and private institutions would be invited to participate.

"We have seen big, enthusiastic crowds attending the International Day of Yoga celebrations across the city over the past four years and we are expecting the same turnout this year as well," Hareb said.

Since the United Nations proclaimed 21st June as International Day of Yoga in 2014, the following year, Dubai became the first city in the world to organise events to commemorate the day.

"We have organised some very big events in Dubai to mark the International Day of Yoga over the past four years," said Vipul, adding, "Dubai was the first city to support us and we have worked in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council to make the celebrations a grand affair every year. This year, we are looking forward to organising another big celebration. We have lots of exciting plans."

In 2015, more than 13,000 people turned up at the Al Wasl Sports Club to take part in the activities that marked the first International Day of Yoga. Twelve months later, the main event was held inside the air-conditioned halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre and more than 20,000 people participated, led by Baba Ramdev. In 2017 and 2018, the International Day of Yoga celebrations were held across Dubai and dozens of private schools in Dubai also took part in the celebrations.