Politics and Media should be clearly separated, say panelists at Arab Media Forum

By Staff

Avoiding conflict between media and politics by drawing clear lines that define the role of each is essential, according to panelists speaking at a session on ‘Media & Politics: An Integrated Competition’ at the 18th Arab Media Forum being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the theme of this year’s Forum is ‘Arab Media: From Now to the Future’.

Panelists at the session included Emad El Din Adeeb, Columnist and Political Analyst; Dr Walid Phares, Former Foreign Policy Advisor to President Trump; Abdulrahman Al Rashid, Head of the Editorial Board at Al Arabiya News Channel; and Dr. Abdel Moneim Said, Columnist and Political Analyst. The session discussed how politics and media affect each other.

Dr. Abdel Moneim Said said that the interplay between the two is a global phenomenon, where politicians work in media, and media professionals become politicians, creating instability in society.

Abdulrahman Al Rashid said that media outlets should offer opportunities to all political parties to express their views without coercion.

Walid Phares said that US news outlets like CNN and Fox News cover the Arab region according to their political views.

The two-day AMF organised by the Dubai Press Club features over 75 speakers and 200 prominent media figures representing more than 20 countries from across the Arab region and the world.