Pope’s visit to UAE will be ‘fabulous’, says football legend Maradona

By Wam

The visit by Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, to the United Arab Emirates between 3rd-5th February will be ‘fabulous’ and ‘historic’, according to former Argentinian football player Diego Maradona.

Current manager of Mexican team Dorados, Maradona had contracts with Dubai’s Al Wasl in 2011-2012 and with Fujairah in 2017-2018 and also served for some time as a sports ambassador for Dubai.

In an Instagram post, Maradona noted that while the majority of the UAE’s population are Muslims, "they live peacefully with other religions, including Christians."

"The country is really an example to follow," Maradona concluded.