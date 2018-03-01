Preparations for NAS Night Challenge gather steam

The Dubai Sports Council, DSC, has intensified preparations for the NAS Night Challenge, which will be held on 15th and 16th March at Nad Al Sheba, NAS, Sports Complex under the slogan "The Challenge of Happiness" to mark the International Day of Happiness which is celebrated around the world on 20th March every year.

Several government entities like Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Customs and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services have expressed their interest in participating in the Night Challenge, along with many private institutions and individuals.

Registration is open until 10th March on the websites of Dubai Sports Council and Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

Talking about the event, Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, DSC, said, "The Dubai Sports Council is really focused on events like this, which bring together people of different age and ethnicity for a night of competition and fun, thereby encouraging the community to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

"We are committed to developing and improving such events in Dubai, and supporting active participation from Dubai’s citizens and residents."

Held for the first time last year, the Night Challenge saw more than one thousand participants from more than 15 countries enter in a mix of individual and team events. Othmane Safi took the honours in the men’s individual event, while Latifa Essarokh won the women’s title.

The 2018 challenge will see individuals and teams participate in a 5km race, consisting of 12 obstacles and obstacles on offer include: The Siege, Vine Swing, Warped Wall, Balance Beam, Rope Ladders, Black Hole and The Chimney, The event is open to all male and female UAE nationals and residents over the age of 16. The categories for competition are as follows, Individual Category - Male; Individual Category - Female; Team Category – Male/Mixed; and Team Category - Female.

The competitions are open to UAE nationals, residents and participants from outside the country.