President appoints Sharif Al Olama as Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal Decree appointing Sharif Salim Al Olama as the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry.

Al Olama has over 20 years of experience in the energy sector. He worked with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, since 1999, where he held a number of positions in the field, reaching the position of Deputy CEO of Planning and Performance.

Al Olama holds both a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado, Denver, in the United States.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.