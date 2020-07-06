President approves new structure of UAE Government

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan approved the new structure of the UAE Government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, after consultations with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced the new ministerial structure through several tweets published on his official twitter account. He also praised the support given by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the new structure.

The new structure includes the closure of 50 percent of government services centres and their transformation into digital platforms within two years, and the mergers of around 50 percent of federal authorities with other authorities or ministries, in addition to the appointments of new ministers of state and CEOs of specialised sectors.

The new structure revealed today is in line with the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the end of the UAE Government meeting held remotely in May, under the title, "The Preparations for the Post-COVID-19 Period," which witnessed the participation of 100 government officials, as well as international experts and researchers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed then stated that the government’s size and structure will be revised, changes will be made and some ministries will merge, noting that the post-COVID-19 world requires more flexible and proactive governments that are capable of adapting, in addition to the need to ensure readiness, reassess national priorities, develop a comprehensive proactive approach that foresees the features of this era, and innovate solutions to address future challenges.

The new ministries include the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which will develop the country’s industrial sector. Three ministers will also be appointed under the Ministry of Economy, as well as a Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications while a UAE Government Media Office will be established.

The new structure of the government includes the merger of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to become the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the merger of the National Media Council, NMC, and the Federal Youth Authority to the Ministry of Culture, the merger of the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Ministry of Community Development, the merger of the National Qualifications Authority and the Ministry of Education, and the merger of the Insurance Authority and the Securities and Commodities Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed posted a series of tweets that stated, "Brothers and sisters, after consultations with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who approved the new government structure and directed those concerned to harness all resources to preserve our achievements and accelerate the process of national development, and after the approval of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, we announce, today, the new structure of the UAE Government. Our objective is to create a government with faster decision-making capacities that is capable of keeping pace with the latest developments, making the most of opportunities, and addressing this new era of our history, and a flexible government that aims to continue the nation’s achievements."

"Today, my brothers and sisters, we announce the mergers of ministries and authorities, the re-allocation of powers and responsibilities, and the restructuring of the UAE Government. We are closing 50 percent of government service centres and turning them into digital platforms within two years, merging 50 percent of federal authorities with other authorities or ministries, and appointing new ministers of state and CEOs of specialist sectors," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed then highlighted the establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which will aim to develop the national industrial sector, and its merger with the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, explaining that the Minister of State for Advanced Sciences will work under its umbrella. He also announced the appointment of Sultan Al Jaber as Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the establishment of the "Local Content Centre" to help local businesses follow the ministry.

He noted the transfer of the "Quality of Life and Happiness" portfolio to the Ministry of Community Development, the transfer of the Federal Human Resources Authority to the UAE Cabinet Office, and the appointment of Ohoud Al Roumi as Minister of State for Government Development and the Future.

Sheikh Mohammed announced the merger of the Ministry of Energy with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development to become the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme and the Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime being assigned to this new ministry, as well as the appointment of Suhail Al Mazrouei as Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

He also announced the merger of the National Media Council, NMC, and the Federal Youth Authority to the Ministry of Culture to become the Ministry of Culture and Youth, which will have two ministers, Shamma Al Mazrui as Minister of State for Youth and Noura Al Kaabi as Minister of Culture and Youth, noting that the Emirates News Agency, WAM, will be transferred to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, while the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, the Emirates Post Group, the Emirates General Transport and Services Corporation and the Emirates Real Estate Corporation will be attached to the Emirates Investment Authority, EIA, as well as the drafting of a new government investment strategy.

The new government structure also includes the merger of the National Qualifications Authority to the Ministry of Education, and the merger of the Insurance Authority to the Securities and Commodities Authority, to be chaired by the Minister of Economy, and the appointment of Sultan Al Jaber as President of the Emirates Development Bank.

''Merging the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security within the Ministry of Community Development .. and forming a sector within the Ministry to provide modern services for pensioners .. and the establishment of the National Social Security Fund to manage security funds under the supervision of brother Obaid Al Tayer and under the umbrella of the Emirates Investment Authority.'' "Appointing three ministers within the Ministry of Economy: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, was appointed as Minister of Economy, along with Ahmed Belhoul as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Thani Al Zeyoudi as Minister of State for Foreign Trade. Our national economy is an absolute strategic priority."

"The creation of the portfolio of Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Teleworking Applications and appointing brother Omar Al Olama to be responsible for this portfolio.

''The future work environment in medicine, education and trade will change dramatically. We seek to be at the forefront of these changes and to be the best model globally,'' His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The appointment of brother Hamad Al-Mansoori as head of the digital government in the UAE . The goal is to have one digital window for the government .. and a comprehensive and complete digital transformation. Recent changes have proven that digital government is an indispensable strategic option .. and economic security for business continuity in any circumstances."

''Brother Ahmed Jumaa Al Zaabi appointed Minister of Supreme Council Affairs .. Appointment of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak as Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Minister of State for Food and Water Security, sister Mariam Hareb Almheiri, to Presidential Affairs Ministry,'' His Highness tweeted.

His Highness said, "Brother Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi appointed as Minister of Climate Change and Environment ... and Sarah Al Amiri appointed as President of the Emirates Space Agency. Sarah has led the scientific mission of the Mars probe so diligently ... We wish her success in her new assignments. She will start duties at the beginning of August.'' His Highness also announced the establishment of the media office for the UAE government, affiliated to the Council of Ministers, and chaired by Saeed Al-Attar. It included the Public Diplomacy Office, the Government Communication Office and the Media Identity Office for it. It supervises internal and external media communication for the government of the UAE.

"Food security will remain a priority through two ministers .. The Minister of State for Food and Water Security to follow up on our national food stock and invest in food technology and international relations in this field .. and the Minister of Environment in supporting farmers and caring for and developing our fish and animal wealth,'' His Highness added.

"The appointment of brother Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti as head of cybersecurity in the government of the UAE .. The security of our digital government is an essential part of our comprehensive national security .. and the protection of our digital national borders is an integral part of protecting our entire national soil.'' ''Sister Hoda Al Hashemi has been appointed as the head of government strategy and innovation in the UAE government .. Hoda has been part of my team for more than 10 years and my trust in her is high .. and the appointment of brother Mohammed Bin Taleya as head of government services to lead the federal service system to be among the best in the world."

Mohammed Sultan Al Obaidli was appointed as head of legal affairs and Mariam Al Hammadi as secretary-general of the Cabinet and Ahmed Majed Al-Badawi as assistant secretary-general.

"They have a mission to develop the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers... My confidence in them is great,'' Sheikh Mohammed said.

''The new government has one year to achieve its new priorities. Continuous changes will be the headline of the new phase until we achieve the best governance model for the new era; and until we achieve a government that fulfils the ambitions of the Emirati people," Sheikh Mohammed said in conclusion of his tweets.

The new UAE Government structure 1. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense 2. H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior 3. H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs 4. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Cabinet Member and Minister of Finance 5. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation 6. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence 7. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future 8. Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs 9. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Cabinet Member, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs 10. Dr. Anwar bin Mohammad Gargash, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs 11. Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Financial Affairs 12. Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation 13. Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure 14. Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Climate Change and the Environment 15. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology 16. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Justice 17. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Education 18. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Defence Affairs 19. Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth 20. Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Public Education 21. Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Cabinet Member and Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation 22. Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Cabinet Member and Minister of Community Development 23. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy 24. Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State 25. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs 26. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade 27. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future 28. Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs 29. Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State 30. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security 31. Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology 32. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications 33. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State CEOs of UAE Government Mohammed Sultan Al Obaidli, Head of Legal Affairs Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Saeed Al-Attar, Head of Government Media Office, Hoda Al Hashemi, Head of Government Strategy and Innovation Hamad Al-Mansoori, Head of the Digital Government Mohammed Bin Taleya, Head of Government Services.

