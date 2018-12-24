President confers Order of Independence on Ambassador of Japan

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred the Order of Independence, First Class, on the Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, Kanji Fujiki, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure, towards the development and strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries across all fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the order to the ambassador at a ceremony held at the ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the ambassador’s role in enhancing ties between the two countries and wished him success in all his future assignments and endeavours.

The ambassador expressed his appreciation of the prudent policy being pursued by the UAE President and his prominent role at the regional and international levels.

He also extended thanks for the UAE government departments for supporting him in his missions to develop ties between the two countries.