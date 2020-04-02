President issues decree appointing Abdulhamid Saeed as Governor of UAE Central Bank

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree for 2020 appointing Abdulhamid Saeed as Governor of the UAE Central Bank.

With more than 35 years of experience in the banking and financial services, Saeed held key positions as a board member of the First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, the Emirates Investment Authority, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Sky News Arabia.

He also served as a member of the Mubadala Investment Company’s Board Executive Committee and Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Citibank.

Saeed holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona, USA.

