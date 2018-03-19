President issues Law organising Quran memorisation centres

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Law on the organisation of Holy Quran memorisation centres.

Federal Law No. 1 of 2018, which was published in the last issue of the Federal Official Gazette, aims at organising the centres as part of efforts to bring up future generations who are fully aware of the principles, sciences and ethics of Islam.

The Law stipulates that the Cabinet shall adopt the general policy necessary for the establishment of the centres. This policy shall comply with the objectives set out in this Law based on the presentation of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in coordination with the competent authorities responsible for licensing the Quran memorisation centres in each emirate.

The centres shall comply with the provisions of this law within a period not exceeding one year from the date of its implementation.

The Law will come into force three months following the date of its publication in the Official Gazette and any provision contradicting it shall be repealed.