President Khalifa confers Order of Zayed II on Pope's Personal Secretary

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has bestowed the First Class Order of Zayed II upon Monsignor Yoannis Gaid, the Personal Secretary of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in appreciation of his efforts leading to the success of peace initiatives and spread of the culture of peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, presented the Order to Monsignor Gaid during the February 3-5 visit of Pope Francis to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed appreciated the role played by the Pope's personal secretary in promoting the culture and values of fraternity, harmony and coexistence among people, highlighting the importance of spotting light on the role of men of peace, tolerance and fraternity. H.H. also called for honouring them for their efforts in this respect.

For his part, Monsignor Gaid expressed his delight at being honoured with this Order and applauded the UAE's role in spreading human values of different religions for promoting goodness, cooperation as well as assisting and accepting the other.