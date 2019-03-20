President of Argentina receives Abdullah bin Zayed

By WAM

President Mauricio Macri of the Argentine Republic has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as part of his official visit to Argentina.

During the meeting, which was attended by Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of Argentina Marcos Pena, President Macri and Sheikh Abdullah discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Argentina and the opportunities to develop joint cooperation in all sectors including political, economic, social, renewable energy, and food security.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Macri the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes to Argentina for more progress and prosperity.

The President of Argentina, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the strong ties between the UAE and Argentina and his keenness to strengthen and develop them in all fields.

President Macri welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, emphasising its importance in promoting bilateral ties and commending the pioneering stature of the UAE at the regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by UAE Ambassador to Argentina Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi.