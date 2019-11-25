President of Montenegro visits Wahat Al Karama

By WAM

Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro, visited on Sunday Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, Wahat Al Karama that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

The top guest attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, and laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 massive aluminum-clad tablets each leaning on the other, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen.

He listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was wrapped up by a word written by the President Dukanovic, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation of the brave martyrs of the UAE.