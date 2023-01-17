President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2023 (WAM) -- President of Palau, Surangel S. Whipps Jr. has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as part of his visit to the UAE, along with his accompanying delegation.

Surangel S. Whipps Jr. and his accompanying delegation began their tour with a visit to the final resting place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, accompanied the president of Palau on a tour of the mosque's halls and external corridors, during which they were briefed about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's noble message that promotes the practice of tolerance, and openness to the world's nations, following in the footsteps of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.

They also learned about the mosque's history, its collection and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.

At the end of the visit, he was presented with two of the centre's distinctive publications. The first is titled "Spaces of Light," showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the centre to celebrate the mosque's scenic aesthetics and visual culture. The other is a copy of a book titled "Houses of God" about places of worship in Islamic history, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

