President of Serbia receives Abdullah bin Zayed, discusses strategic partnership between two countries

By WAM

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the capital Belgrade.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the President of Serbia and his wishes for more progress and prosperity for the Serbian people.

In turn, Vučić asked Sheikh Abdullah to reciprocate his regards to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his best wishes for further prosperity and welfare for the Emirati people.

The Serbian President and the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation discussed cooperation in various fields as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed between the two countries in September 2022.

In this regard, the two sides emphasised the growing bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields, especially in the wake of the working visit by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to Serbia last October. This came following the official visit of the Serbian President to the UAE in September 2022 and the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah drew attention to the fact that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, pays great attention to bilateral relations with Serbia and the Balkans. The conclusion of the strategic partnership last year boosted the joint cooperation between the two countries. It enhanced their efforts towards sustainable development and economic prosperity in achieving their mutual interests to benefit their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah also pointed out that the mutual visits between the leadership of the two countries have boosted the strength and solidity of Emirati-Serbian relations and contributed to opening broader horizons for cooperation in various promising domains.

Vučić welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation, stressing the significance of the visit in developing the strategic ties between the two countries in all spheres.

The two sides also reviewed several issues of mutual interest in addition to the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views in this regard.

Saeed Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, attended the meeting.

