President of Zimbabwe visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

By WAM

President Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe today visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, a symbol of Islam that embodies the message of peace, tolerance and diversity, as part of his state visit to the UAE.

President Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by Dr.Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, visited the tomb of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he recalled his rich legacy and wise vision for peace, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among peoples of the world.

During the tour, he was briefed by one of the Centre’s Cultural Tour Specialist about the Mosque’s noble message that promotes coexistence, tolerance and openness to other cultures, and highlights the honest and peaceful essence of Islam.

He also learned about the mosque's construction history, unique components, and aesthetics features of Islamic art and architecture clearly manifested in every corner of this grand edifice that merges various architectural and artistic styles from various eras and civilizations in sheer harmony, and about the nation’s founding father's vision.

At the end of the visit, Dr. Al Obaidli presented President Mnangagwa with a copy of one of the Centre’s distinctive publications "Spaces of Light" book that showcases the winning photographs in "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the Center in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque, and another copy of a book about places of worship in the Islamic history.

The Grand Mosque is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and enjoys support and the follow up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It was established to represent a cultural and intellectual platform formed on the combined basis of cultural and national values. It serves as an Iconic masterpiece reflecting the concepts and values of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, deeply rooted in the sentiment of the nation, and constitutes an extension of the doctrines of the tolerant Islamic religion, and the core values that form UAEs national identity.