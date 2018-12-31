President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed send New Year greetings to world leaders

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of countries around the world, on the approaching advent of the New Year, 2019.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished them all good health, and more progress and prosperity to their peoples and nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages on the occasion.