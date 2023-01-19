Prestigious business school EM Normandie inaugurates its first-ever Middle East campus at Dubai Knowledge Park

By Emirates247

Reinforcing Dubai’s growing renown for educational excellence in the region and in line with the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, the EM Normandie French Business School inaugurates its first regional campus at Dubai Knowledge Park, a member of TECOM Group PJSC. A significant addition to Dubai’s higher education community, the university marks strengthening ties between France and UAE on the heels of a state visit between UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Emmanuel Macron in July 2022.

EM Normandie is the first specialised Business School in the UAE offering a bachelor’s program with Triple Crown accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the Environmental Quality Information System, and the Association of MBAs (AMBA).

The event was attended by Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of Interpol; Walid Al Mannai, Director of the General Department for Local Development and Innovation of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; Dr. Jamal bin Huwaireb, cultural advisor to the Government of Dubai and the CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF); Jean Louis Gregoire, Chairman of EM Normandie; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, among other dignitaries including government officials and VIPs.

Commenting on behalf of Dubai Knowledge Park, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial Leasing, TECOM Group, said: “Dubai’s pursuit of entrepreneurship and innovation starts at education. Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, which make up TECOM Group’s education clusters, are attracting a growing cadre of future change makers and innovators by offering a strong and credible community of education institutions.

In line with the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, adding a prestigious institute like EM Normandie only strengthens what Dubai offers students from across the MENA region and is equally a testament to the growth opportunities available for international universities. We are delighted to participate in EM Normandie’s global expansion journey as they bring over a century of academic excellence to the UAE.”

Prof. Dr. Khaireddine Al Mouakhar, President of EM Normandie Business School Dubai, said:” EM Normandie is proud to establish a presence in a cosmopolitan city like Dubai. Our dedication to developing our student body and faculty is demonstrated by the fact that we are among the top 1 per cent of universities to carry all Triple Accreditations for bachelor's degree programs. Dubai Knowledge Park provides an ideal environment to expand our global footprint and nurture the region’s business leaders and entrepreneurs. We look forward to working with the education hub to support the pursuit of high-quality education and research as part of Dubai's larger strategic purpose for the future.”

The university’s Dubai outpost can accommodate up to 600 students, featuring state-of-the-art facilities such as study halls, classrooms, offices and lounges. It provides several specialty programs that are new to the region, including a master's degrees in Port Management. One-of-a-kind courses also focus on advanced training in cutting-edge technological and digitally innovative fields like artificial intelligence.

The school's major programs also include master's degrees in management, bachelor's degrees in international management, bachelor's degrees in business administration, and master's degrees in business administration (MBA) and science (MS). The Masters in Management degree ranks among the top 100 programs in the world, according to the QS Business Master’s Rankings.

More than 6,300 students attend the university globally. Its six global campuses welcome 1,000 international students collectively each year who represent more than 65 countries.

Dubai: a thriving education hub

EM Normandie Dubai’s addition to Dubai Knowledge Park arrives carries on the success of 2022 for TECOM Group’s education-focused business districts. Alongside its sister ecosystem Dubai International Academic City, the education hub welcomed new campuses for the University of Birmingham Dubai and the University of Wollongong, as well as the expansion of Middlesex University Dubai.

Due to its ease of doing business, enabling infrastructure and regulatory frameworks designed to support innovation, entrepreneurship and business expansion, Dubai has become a thriving centre for scientific exploration and technological development. It's one of the world's most interconnected cities and the headquarters of the world's financial institutions.

Dubai Knowledge Park connects universities and students to thriving business districts, Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City, which are home to Fortune 500s and regional start-ups. Students will also have direct access to a variety of amenities, including shops, public transportation, and several renowned foreign educational institutions within the academic ecosystem.

Dubai Knowledge Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District and Dubai Industrial City.

