Princess Haya inaugurates Amity University Dubai’s new campus

HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, wife of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today formally inaugurated the new campus of Amity University Dubai at Dubai International Academic City, DIAC.

Following the inauguration, Princess Haya toured the 700,000 sq. ft. campus that features high technology infrastructure and student-friendly architecture. The campus includes state-of-the-art classrooms, an Integrated Knowledge Resource Centre, course-specific laboratories, design studios, as well as sports and residential facilities Commenting on the inauguration, Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University Dubai, said, "We at Amity University Dubai are honoured to have Princess Haya bint Al Hussein formally inaugurate our campus. At Amity, we are committed to delivering world-class education and are proud to contribute to the strategic vision that makes Dubai a vibrant global hub for quality education. Our aim is to create an ecosystem of innovation, research, knowledge and creativity that nurtures global leaders of tomorrow."

Mohammad Abdullah, Managing Director of DIAC and Dubai Knowledge Park, said, "We are honoured to witness the official inauguration of the Amity University Dubai campus by Princess Haya.

Since joining DIAC in 2011, Amity University Dubai has made a great contribution to advancing the UAE’s higher education landscape. Through its diverse offering of innovative programmes, Amity University Dubai has become an important strategic partner in our vision of establishing Dubai as a leading global education hub."