Princess Haya inaugurates Emirates Specialty Hospital

Chairperson of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, wife of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today inaugurated the Emirates Specialty Hospital, an advanced new medical facility that provides healthcare services in a range of specialty areas.

One of the leading multispecialty healthcare providers in the region, ESH offers outstanding primary, secondary and tertiary care facilities.

Following the inauguration, Princess Haya toured the various departments of the hospital and learned about its different facilities. CEO of Emirates Specialty Hospital Alaa Atari, and senior doctors of its departments briefed Princess Haya about the latest medical technologies implemented by the hospital to reduce pain and recovery time for its patients.

Alaa Atari, CEO of Emirates Specialty Hospital said: "We would like to express our utmost gratitude to the leadership of the UAE for the support they have extended to the healthcare sector and their commitment to putting in place the most advanced infrastructure, technology and specialised talent pool required for providing the highest levels of healthcare."

"It is our honour that HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein has inaugurated the Emirates Specialty Hospital. We look forward to delivering our promise to be one of Dubai’s leading advanced hospitals through unique advanced treatment programmes and centres of excellence," he added.

The new Hospital has five centres of excellence including orthopaedics, spine surgery, bariatric surgery, urology, and minimally-invasive surgery. The hospital’s specialised orthopedic care covers sports medicine and treatments for sports injuries, knee meniscus and ligament injuries, pediatric orthopedic trauma and fractures. Emirates Specialty Hospital offers healthcare packages in six areas - Maternity, Wellness, Paediatric Assessment, New-Born Screening, Diabetes, and Breast Centre Screening.

The hospital is run by more than 250 dedicated healthcare professionals and support staff who work together to provide essential health care services to help people achieve optimum long-term health. The 90-bed hospital is located in Dubai Healthcare City and is equipped with the leading technology, experienced medical practitioners and passionate support staff with the required expertise to deliver exceptional healthcare.