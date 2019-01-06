Principles of Governance to boost UAE's global stature: Maktoum bin Mohammed

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has emphasised his commitment to Dubai's eight defining principles of governance, endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai today.

In a message to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum pledged to ensure the implementation of the eight governance principles to further enhance Dubai's coveted global stature and continue to help the emirate scale new heights at all fronts and remain a role model in all areas of life.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also confirmed that he, along with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, will work according to the principles to sustain the distinguished and successful approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with a view to instilling all the noble values and principles gleaned from His Highness in the generations to come.

Sheikh Maktoum also indicated that the principles declared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid serve as a comprehensive charter for us and for the employees of various government departments to achieve His Highness' vision to make UAE second to none.