Prior visa waiver for Emiratis traveling to Guinea-Conakry

UAE nationals may now travel to the Republic of Guinea without prior-visa arrangements, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"Emiratis carrying ordinary passports and travelling to Guinea-Conakry can now get their visa upon arrival at the airport without any prior-visa requirements under a visa waiver memo of understanding signed by the governments of the two countries on March 15th 2018 following a joint committee meeting in Abu Dhabi," said Ambassador Ahmed Ilham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at MoFAIC.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been a long way in its diplomatic efforts to bolster the country's stature globally," he added, citing the large number of MoUs signed by the ministry with different world countries to facilitate UAE nationals' travels around the world and to strengthen cooperation ties with other world nations in different tourist, economic and investment domains.

"The Ministry is tirelessly working to make the Emirati passport one of the top five in the world in line with the UAE VIsion 2021," he noted.