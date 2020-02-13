Prosperity Index Report 2019 highlights UAE's achievements

By WAM

The United Arab Emirates has garnered further progress in global competitiveness indicators during 2019, attaining leading positions in various indices of the Prosperity Index Report

According to the 2019 report, issued by Legatum Institute in the United Kingdom, the UAE ranked the first in the index of access to electricity, in the index of easy access to electricity, and in the index of reliability of the electricity supply system.

The UAE has also ranked the first in the Sanitation Index in the Global Innovation Index report 2019 issued by INSEAD in France. The country also scored a 100 percent rating in Index of Access to Sanitation Services as part of the Prosperity Index.

The country's infrastructure currently contains 98 wastewater treatment plants distributed across all of its cities and regions. According to the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry, the total amount treated water reached 736 million cubic metres, 74 percent of which was reused in the cosmetic agriculture and in the industrial sector.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said, "The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Industry, achievement of the first place in a number of global competitive indicators, is a qualitative accomplishment added to the State’s and the Ministry’s rich record that we are proud of."

He went on to say that such results confirm the country's leading position in the global energy and water sector, adding that such accomplishments reflect a commitment toward attaining the vision of the UAE leadership, and the goals behind UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071, through diligence, persistence and joint collaboration.

