Public beaches now open in Sharjah

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has announced the reopening of all public beaches in the Emirate from Monday, 3rd August, 2020.

The authorities called on the public to strictly adhere to all precautionary measures and maintain social distancing to ensure the health and safety of community members.

The public beaches in Sharjah had been closed as part of the precautionary measures taken by the Emirate to check the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

