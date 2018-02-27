Rain and cloudy weather forecast in the UAE

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has issued a five-day weather forecast from Tuesday to Saturday.

The Centre expects that on Tuesday, the weather will be humid in the morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over inland areas, becoming partly cloudy. The cloud amounts will increase gradually especially by afternoon and evening over the coasts and islands with rainfall, a probability of some convective clouds eastwards during daytimes and South-easterly to North-easterly winds, moderate to fresh, at times especially over the sea and the exposed areas. This will cause blowing dust at a speed of 20-35 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr over the sea, which will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, especially with the cloud activity, and slight to moderate in the Gulf of Oman.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with scattered rainfall especially over coasts and Northern areas, South-easterly to North-easterly winds, moderate to fresh at times especially over the sea in cloud activity and exposed areas causing dust to blow at a speed of 20-35 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr over the sea, which continues moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

On Thursday, the weather will continue to be partly cloudy to cloudy. Cloud amounts will continue to increase from time to time with a chance of slight to moderate rainfall especially over the coasts and some Northern areas. South-easterly to North-easterly, moderate to fresh winds at times especially over the sea in cloud activity and exposed areas is expected. This will cause dust to blow at a speed of 20-35 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr over the sea, keeping the sea moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

Friday will see partly cloudy to cloudy weather during daytimes, with a chance of rainfall especially over the Western and some Northern areas. The clouds will decrease gradually by night. North-easterly to Easterly, moderate to fresh winds at times, especially over the sea and exposed areas with a speed 20 - 35 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr over the sea to continue moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

On Saturday, the weather will be humid by night and early morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over the internal areas, becoming partly cloudy and hazy with fall of temperatures. Moderate to fresh North-westerly wind, especially over the sea and the exposed areas during daytimes will cause dust to blow at times at a speed of 15-30 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr over the sea, which will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Gulf of Oman.