Rain and cloudy weather forecast in the UAE

By Wam

The National Center of Meteorology warns sea-goers in Arabian Gulf against potential convective clouds formations associated with rain fall.

In a statement today, NCM said thunders and fresh to strong winds are forecast at times, with a wind speed of 60 km/hr at times.

Sea will be rough to very rough at times, from 1.00 am Saturday until 1.00 am Sunday morning.

In the meantime, NCM urged motorists to take all precautions and avoid running valleys and rainwater gatherings due to convective clouds formations over scattered areas of the country.

This may be associated with rain falls and thunders at times along with fresh winds, causing blowing dust and sand that may reduce horizontal visibility, with a wind speed of 55 Km/hr at times, from 1 am Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Strong winds and rain

The UAE will be affected by an extension of surface low pressure, accompanied with an upper air low pressure leading to unstable weather conditions, associated with rainfall, thunder, lightning and strong winds, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM.

In a report issued today, the NCM said that from Tuesday night to Friday, the country will be affected by rainfall over scattered areas starting from the west and the coasts, extending toward the internal and Northern areas. And it is expected that rainfall will be with different intensities and at different periods accompanied by occasional thunder and lightning.

From Friday night to Sunday: As a result of the deepening of the upper-level low pressure that will be accompanied by a cold air mass, it is expected that the conditions will intensify, and there will be rain with different intensities over most areas, where its intensity increases from time to time, accompanied by hail as well as thunder, lightning and flash flooding.

The wind will be moderate to fresh and strong at times especially with convective clouds, leading to a rough sea and dust with poor horizontal visibility.