Rain and cloudy weather forecast in the UAE

By Wam

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather to be cloudy, with rising temperatures in general over the coming five days.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the coming five days: Thursday: Fair to partly cloudy, with rising in temperature.

Wind: light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly in general with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 30 km/h at times.

Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Fair to partly cloudy in general.

Wind: Southeasterly to Northeasterly in general, with a speed of 15 – 20 Km/hr, may reach 30 km/hr Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Partly cloudy especially over western and costal areas.

Wind: light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly in general, with a speed of 15 – 20 Km/hr, may reach 30 km/hr Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday Partly cloudy in general becoming cloudy over some areas especially western areas and islands.

Wind: light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly in general, with a speed of 20 – 30 Km/hr, may reach 38 km/hr Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of some light rain especially over the islands and some western areas Wind: Moderate Southeasterly, becoming fresh northwesterly by night, and, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, may reach 40 km/hr.

Sea: moderate in the Arabian Gulf gradually becoming rough during night by night, and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.