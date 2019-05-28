Rain and cloudy weather forecast in the UAE

By Wam

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts weather over the coming five days to be cloudy in general with a probability of rain.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the rest of the week.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in general, with convective clouds formation by the afternoon over some eastern and internal areas with a probability of rain.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northerly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in general, with convective clouds formation by the afternoon over some eastern and southern areas with a probability of rain.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Fair to partly cloudy especially southwards, and hazy at times by daytime.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, reduces horizontal visibility with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 44 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday: Fair to partly cloudy in general, with the probability of some clouds formation by the afternoon over southern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Fair to partly cloudy over some southern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.