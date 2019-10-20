Rainfall expected for coming five days

By WAM

The National Center of Meteorology forecasts weather over the coming days to be cloudy associated with rainfall. Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM Saturday for the coming five days: Sunday: Humid especially northward and the coastal areas with a chance of fog or fog patches formation by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy. Some clouds will appear eastward, may become convective associated by some rainfall by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly winds becoming Northeasterly, freshening at times, with speed of 15 – 25, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Humid by morning with a probability of mist formation westward, becoming fair to partly cloudy. Clouds will appear eastward, may become convective over the mountains by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly winds becoming Northeasterly, freshening at times, with speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Humid with a probability of fog formation by morning over some areas especially westward, becoming fair to partly cloudy especially eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday: Humid with a chance of fog formation by morning over scattered areas, becoming fair to partly cloudy eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, with speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Humid with a probability of fog formation by morning especially over the coasts, becoming fair to partly cloudy. Clouds will appear eastward, may become convective by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly winds becoming Northwesterly, freshening at times, with speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.