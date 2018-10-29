Rains hit Fujairah, Khorfakkan and East Coast cities

By WAM

Rainfall averaged between moderate and heavy affected Fujairah, Khorfakkan, Kalba and the eastern coast cities, resulting in rushing water in the valleys and plateaus, and flooding on roads and low-lying areas.

Light winds accompanied by lightning and thunder blew, and temperatures were significantly lower than normal while the sky remains overcast.

Residents of the areas affected by rain took to the mountainous areas, valleys and waterfalls to enjoy the weather.

Sharjah and Fujairah police urged drivers to be careful and not to take photographs while driving, due to heavy rains in the eastern regions.