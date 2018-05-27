Rainy clouds expected on UAE as Mekunu weakens, NCM says

The tropical cyclone Mekunu is descending from the second category to a tropical cyclone of the first category, with no opportunities for direct impact on the UAE, the National Center of Meteorology, NCM, announced today.

The cyclone has weakened to CAT 1 after reaching west of Dhofar, Oman, with the continuity of different intensity thundery rainfall, associated with strong winds, the centre added.

The estimated wind speed around the center of the cyclone is between 126 km/h to 144 km/h.

The tropical cyclone will continue moving toward the west - northwest Dhofar associated with heavy rain during the next two days, NCM added.

The hurricane is expected to weaken into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours, with winds speed less than 118 km/hr.

According to the Medium Ranged Forecast from Numerical Weather Predictions, the tropical cyclone will not reach the UAE.

However, the medium and high clouds and the moist air mass may lead to rainy convective cloud formations at times in the eastern and the southern parts of the country associated with fresh winds causing blowing dust or sand, which leads to hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy weather in general.

NCM urged the public to keep following updates, reports and forecasts it issues and to avoid roomers issued by none professional entities.