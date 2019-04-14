RAK emergency team supports trapped flood victims

By WAM

All possible forms of support have been extended to the people trapped in the floods that have wreaked havoc in Ras Al Khaimah over the past days, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, has affirmed.

"Logistics support and food stuffs along with all needed medical requirements have been provided to the flood-stricken people who have been advised not to leave their places until they have been vacated to safer places," Al Nuaimi, who is also the head of the local emergency and crisis management team in Ras Al Khaimah, added.

"The local emergency and crisis management team in Ras Al Khaimah likewise provided the trapped people, whose homes have been wreaked by the torrential rains and flow of valleys, with needed assistance," he noted, affirming that all police departments in the emirate are sparing no efforts to provide necessary support and ensure the public’s safety.