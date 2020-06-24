RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding and events halls

By WAM

The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAKDED, has outlined a set of requirements and procedures for reopening wedding and events halls in the Emirate, in line with the precautions set to curb the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The new procedures stipulated in a circular aim to safeguard public health and safety in the Emirate, as well as business continuity, which serves to maintain Ras Al Khaimah’s sustainable development. Commercial institutions may resume their economic activities as of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, provided they meet the conditions and procedures outlined in the circular.

The circular calls on all wedding and events halls to test their workers for COVID-19; facilities will not be permitted to re-open unless they meet this prerequisite and obtain test results of all employees from the relevant authorities. They must check the temperature of all employees and customers at the entrance, preventing any individual showing symptoms of the disease or having a fever exceeding 38 degrees from entering the premises.

Employees must wear protective masks and gloves at all times, while sanitisation stations should be set up around the hall, as well as entrances and exits. The facility needs to be fully sanitised every day and customers are required to wear protective masks at all times.

Facilities must assign employees to clean toilets and sanitise them after every use. All alternative washing basins must be shut, as well as electric hand dryers, which must be marked with ‘Out of Service’ signs.

Food preparation staff, kitchen crew, and supervisors are required to wear protective single-use gloves and masks, as well as aprons, and appropriate hair coverings. Gloves must be changed after preparing each meal, and uniforms should be washed daily. Facilities must place trash baskets with pedals, lined with plastic bags, inside in all public areas, toilets, and rooms.

Wedding and events halls must communicate with the public through digital channels and the media to inform them of these precautionary guidelines. Ads should be displayed in clear sight of the public, including at the entrances and other public places to avoid crowding.

Owners and managers of wedding and events halls must commit to contacting the local police department and providing details about their facility and the event it plans to host. This allows the police to fulfil its role in securing the celebration or occasion and maintaining public health.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.