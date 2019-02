By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Friday attended a reception hosted by Rashid Obeid Al Rahbi, on the occasion of the wedding of his son to the daughter of late Ali Abdullah Al Rahbi.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also attended a reception marking the wedding of Abdullah Ali Al Habsi's son to the daughter of Ali Saeed Al Habsi.

He greeted the newly weds, wishing them the happy ever after they deserve.