RAK Ruler opens Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi Mosque

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today opened Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi Mosque.

Located in the Nakheel busy area, the mosque, which accommodates 3,200 worshipers and comprises a dedicated female prayer room for up to 380 women, is a unique architecture piece of Ottoman art and designs.

H.H. Sheikh Saud was briefed about the mosque's design details and praised the support of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their valuable support for upholding Islamic values and traditions.