RAK Ruler pardons 306 inmates ahead of Ramadan

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 306 inmates in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The decision reflects H.H. Sheikh Saud's keenness in giving a second chance to the pardoned prisoners, bringing them and their family members happiness and hope for a brighter future.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Judicial Council, instructed to take all necessary measures to carry out the Ruler's decision in coordination with RAK police before start of the Holy Month.

Hassan Saeed Muhammed, Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, thanked Sheikh Saud for this generous gesture, saying it reflects his keenness to give individuals an opportunity to become active members of society, and to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life, and ease the suffering of their families