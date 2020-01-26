RAK Ruler receives Afghanistan ambassador

By WAM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th January, 2020 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Abdul Fareed Zakaria, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed city.

Zakaria was paying a courtesy visit today to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr to mark the end of his tenure in the country.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah wished the ambassador success in his future assignments, and praised his efforts in strengthening existing relations between the UAE and Afghanistan.

Zakaria praised the distinguished level of bilateral relations that bind the two friendly countries in all fields, and expressed his appreciation for the cooperation he received during his tenure as ambassador.

