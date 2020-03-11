RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Francisco Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Hernández and wished him luck and success in performing his duties, which have strengthened the strategic ties between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several economic, commercial and investment-related topics, with the aim of enhancing their cooperation and exploring opportunities for reinforcing their overall strategic partnership.

Hernández thanked Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality while praising the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

